South Dakota flooding, what you need to know

Jun. 24—MITCHELL — Did you know that June 20 and June 21, 2024, is the wettest two-day period on record in Mitchell history?

That's according to the National Weather Service, which measured the two-day total at 7.7 inches. The storm caused significant flooding throughout Mitchell. NWS keeps records dating back to 1893.

Sioux Falls also reached a two-day record for most precipitation at 6.49 inches during the same two days.

Additionally from the storm:

* A no wake advisory has been put in effect for Lake Mitchell.

* The city of Mitchell is allowing residents to bring damaged items from the storm to the landfill until Saturday, June 29, during normal operating hours, free of charge.

* Highway 38 east of Mitchell is open for travel. The river crested on Sunday, according to the NWS. First Avenue from Highway 38 to Foster Street was closed to through traffic as of Sunday afternoon.

* Davison County Emergency Management has established an emergency shelter at the Mitchell Recreation Center, 1300 N. Main St. The Red Cross is on site for anyone who has been displaced.

* Sandbags that have been used should not be returned to the city.

* Multiple roads have been washed out in rural Davison County, according to Emergency Manager Jeff Bathke. He's asking anyone who doesn't need to travel in rural areas to stay away.

* The county will be collecting damage totals from residences with the possibility to receive FEMA individual assistance. To submit any damage from your residence, including carpet and any losses, go to the county's

website for a spreadsheet and questionnaire.

Anyone who lives in Davison County should fill out the form, Bathke said.

During a press conference Monday morning, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem acknowledged 21 counties in the state are dealing with flooding problems and mentioned Mitchell as a community impacted. She encouraged residents to keep logs of costs associated with the damage in hopes of receiving individual assistance.

Added U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., "Obviously data collection continues and we don't know exactly what decision the federal administration will make with regard to things like individual assistance," Johnson said. "But I can tell you, having seen some of the damage, having a sense of how high these waters are, I will be surprised if there is not a robust federal assistance when we talk about recovery."

* Travelers are encouraged to check

https://sd511.org for updated road conditions.