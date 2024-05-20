South Columbus construction crash a reminder of road safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) continue to investigate a crash which sent a construction worker to the hospital.

It happened a little after 9 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 23 just south of Interstate 270, according to FCSO. The latest update from the sheriff’s office is that the construction worker was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the worker was a contractor for the department.

“Definitely has an impact on all of us,” said Hannah Salem, public information officer for ODOT District Six, said. “Most of our construction work is contracted out, but they work very closely with our staff here at ODOT, so it definitely hits home, too close to home for many of our workers who have experienced that or know someone who may have been struck in a work zone.”

Investigators said the worker was hit near the edge of the road, but it’s unclear if they were in the road or not.

“Working on the roads is a dangerous job,” Bob McCaskill, business manager for Ohio Laborers Union Local 423, said.

McCaskill spent nearly 30 years working on the roads. He said what happened Sunday night is a scary reminder of the dangers those workers face.

“This is a very real thing, it’s just not something that’s just being talked about, but it happens and last night is a prime example of what can happen to you when you’re out there,” he said.

The warmer weather means it’s ODOT’s busy construction season. The area around US-23 and I-270 is one of many under construction around the state. ODOT wants to remind drivers to be extra cautious when driving through work zones.

“We have had 44 crews, ODOT crews struck throughout the state since Jan. 1 this year,” Salem said. “That’s in comparison to 56 all of 2023, so we’re already seeing some higher numbers this year which is very unfortunate and as we head into the summer season.”

Anyone with information about Sunday’s crash is asked to call FCSO at 614-525-6113.

