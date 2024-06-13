South Coast Rail is testing trains starting next week. Here's when, and how to be safe.

Beginning Monday, June 17, test trains will be running along the South Coast Rail route, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, and residents have been warned again never to trespass on the railroad right-of-way.

According to the MBTA, test trains will travel up and down the route at speeds of up to 79 mph.

Trespassing on the tracks or on the right-of-way is illegal and can be life-threatening.

Commuter rail trains are much quieter and faster than freight trains. A train traveling at high speed can more than a mile to stop in case of emergency.

It is illegal to use the ROW for hiking, dog-walking, ATV riding or any other purpose.

In April, according to MBTA Director of Community Engagement Jean Fox, a vehicle in Fall River entered the right of way near Ferry Street and drove north on the train tracks, becoming stuck near Michael’s Chourico on Lindsey Street.

The sign for Freetown station is seen through a chain-link fence in 2022.

What is South Coast Rail, and when will it start?

The South Coast Rail project will connect Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton to Boston’s South Station via commuter rail. Long in the works and long-delayed, the project is currently in a months-long testing phase.

MBTA officials have previously said the testing phase also includes simulated service, where employees stop at each platform, open doors, and proceed along the route.

The region has not seen passenger rail service since the late 1950s; railroad rights of way have long been disused except for occasional freight service.

South Coast Rail service was first announced to start at the end of 2023. It was delayed until mid-2024, but at an April meeting a spokeswoman for the MBTA said a summer start was unlikely and could not predict when revenue service might begin.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: South Coast Rail safety tips: Test trains will roll starting June 17