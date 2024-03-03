South Coast LGBTQ+ Network opens Taunton office; Home Goods comes to Raynham: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

The tragic loss of a young life. Jasmine Lane, 12, of Middleboro, died in a house fire on Pearl Street in Middleboro on Saturday, Feb. 24. Jasmine was a student a Nichols Middle School in Middleboro. Her father told news outlets “she was a cheerleader who loved her family, loved her friends, loved her sisters, she wanted to be a babysitter.”

Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira being expected to plead guilty. He has been charged with six counts of willful retention of defense records for allegedly sharing classified documents through the social media platform Discord. A filing Thursday in U.S. District Court from prosecutors in coordination with defense lawyers asked for a hearing Monday for Teixeira to change his plea.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

South Coast LGBTQ+ Network opens office in downtown Taunton

South Coast LGBTQ+ Network has expanded its services to the Taunton area with the opening of a new space in downtown.

Location: Satellite office for South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, in downtown Taunton, 2 Knotty Walk. From left to right: Jolene Westgate, Vice President; Eileen Dugas, Executive Director; and Colby Hayes, Case Manager. Photo taken February 14, 2024.

Eileen Dugas, executive director for the South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, was raised in Taunton, and said this office is the realization of a dream come true for her.

'An identified safe space': South Coast LGBTQ+ Network opens office in downtown Taunton

Popular discount designer home décor store Home Goods is coming to Raynham

There's a new store coming to the RK Center plaza on Route 44 in Raynham.

If you've driven by recently, you might have noticed a large sign for Home Goods, which looks to be opening next to Burlington Coat Factory.

Home Goods will be opening this spring in Raynham, to be located at in the RK Center Plaza, off Route 44 and South Street West in the building that used to be Bed Bath & Beyond, seen here on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Here's what we know, as of this writing.

Home Goods: Popular discount designer home décor store coming to Raynham. When it's opening and more

Taunton cop remembered as 'great all around guy'

Taunton Police Detective Manuel “Manny” Spencer didn’t necessarily speak in a loud voice, but he left his mark in other ways, according to two fellow retired Taunton cops.

Retired Taunton Police Det. Manuel "Manny" Spencer died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Spencer, whose career with the city’s police department spanned more than 40 years, died at home on Feb. 15 surrounded by his family after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 66.

'Could use another 120 Manny Spencers': Taunton cop remembered as 'great all around guy'

Taunton High AD Mark Ottavianelli to retire at the end of the school year

It's the end of an era for Taunton High School athletics.

After 22 years on the job, Taunton High athletic director Mark Ottavianelli will be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year, as stated by Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John Cabral in a press release this past Monday morning.

End of an era: Taunton High AD Mark Ottavianelli to retire at the end of the school year

In dramatic reversal, Dighton set to name acting police chief to permanent post

In a dramatic reversal, the lone finalist for Dighton police chief has withdrawn his name and Selectmen will instead vote on appointing the acting chief to the permanent post at their next meeting, according to a written statement from Selectmen Thursday evening.

Here's what we know, as of this writing.

Dramatic reversal: Dighton set to name acting police chief to permanent post. What we know

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Gazette Top 5: South Coast LGBTQ+ Network opens Taunton office