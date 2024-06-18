South city neighborhood targeted with car break-ins

ST. LOUIS – Residents in a south city neighborhood are upset following a string of break-ins early Monday that included a car theft.

It all happened around 3 a.m. Monday around Tesson Court in south St. Louis. One neighbor tells FOX 2 that six cars were targeted on their street alone.

St. Charles High School used as set for local film production

Neighbors say despite recent data shared by city officials that indicates crime is on the decline, it doesn’t feel that way for city residents.

FOX 2 contacted city police for more details on these car break-ins, but there has not been a response yet.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.