South Charlotte chase ends in CMPD parking lot

A chase that began in south Charlotte ended at the headquarters of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident began just before 4 a.m. when police began pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 77.

The pursuit continued north until it came to an end in the parking lot of CMPD headquarters.

Channel 9 crews observed detectives search the vehicle before it was towed away shortly after 6 a.m.

It is unclear why police were pursuing the vehicle.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

