South Charlotte chase ends in CMPD parking lot
A chase that began in south Charlotte ended at the headquarters of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The incident began just before 4 a.m. when police began pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 77.
The pursuit continued north until it came to an end in the parking lot of CMPD headquarters.
Channel 9 crews observed detectives search the vehicle before it was towed away shortly after 6 a.m.
ALSO READ: Wanted Florida man caught with car stolen from Colorado after chase in Mooresville
It is unclear why police were pursuing the vehicle.
Channel 9 has reached out for more details.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Wanted Florida man caught with car stolen from Colorado after chase in Mooresville