South-central Indiana groups partner with VA to combat veterans' homelessness

Larry Clay, a veteran, stands next to his vehicle, where he now lives, after he was evicted from his home in Arlington Valley mobile home on Nov. 2, 2023.

Since January 2023, a committed coalition of professionals from various sectors, led by Heading Home of South Central Indiana, have been meeting biweekly with a shared goal: to combat veterans' homelessness through the collaborative initiative of Veterans Case Conferencing. This interdisciplinary group brings together case managers from local homeless shelters, representatives from nonprofits, Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) social workers, and veteran service officers from Monroe and neighboring counties.

Since its inception, the Veterans Case Conferencing process has successfully housed 24 veterans and their families. This comprehensive program aims to devise individualized support plans for each veteran on our list of unhoused veterans. We address each veteran by name through personalized attention and collaborate to formulate tailored strategies for rehousing them.

Building on this momentum, a subset of this coalition has dedicated the past three months to crafting a plan for veterans diversion. This plan aims to support veterans who are at risk of homelessness. Veterans diversion represents a holistic approach to ending veteran homelessness, employing data-driven methodologies, streamlined service delivery and strategic resource allocation to help veterans and their families stay out of homelessness. By identifying and prioritizing the most vulnerable veterans for housing placement and support services, our community aims to achieve tangible results in our mission to combat veteran homelessness.

In summary, our coalition's efforts underscore our community's collective commitment to address the pressing issue of veteran homelessness. Through initiatives such as Veterans Case Conferencing and the ongoing development of veterans diversion, we are steadfast in our pursuit of providing every veteran with the support and resources they need to thrive. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and ensure no veteran is left behind.

If you are interested in volunteering to drive for the DAV Van, need assistance filing a VA disability claim, or have questions about federal, state or local veterans benefits, please contact my office. Steven Miller, Monroe County Veteran Service Officer. 812-349-2537 smiller@co.monroe.in.us.

Steven Miller, Monroe County veterans service officer.

