South Carolina woman killed in head-on collision between SUVs, officials say

A South Carolina woman was killed Sunday in an early-morning crash, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Kelli Johnson, a 30-year-old Bonneau resident, died in what Coroner Darnell Hartwell called an accident.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 1:55 a.m. on U.S. 52 North, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Johnson was driving a 2020 Hyundai SUV east on U.S. 52, according to Miller. Near the intersection with Caprine Lane a 2014 Dodge SUV that was heading west on U.S. 52 crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the Hyundai, Miller said.

Johnson died at the scene, according to Hartwell.

Miller said neither a passenger in the Hyundai nor the Dodge driver were hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Dodge to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through May 22, at least 357 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 11 people have died in Berkeley County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 60 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.