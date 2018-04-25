South Carolina prison workers indicted for contraband smuggling

FILE PHOTO: A guard tower is seen at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, Lee County, South Carolina, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

(Reuters) - A federal grand jury has indicted 14 former South Carolina corrections employees on charges of smuggling contraband into prisons in exchange for bribes, the State newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The indictments were unsealed on Wednesday, the paper said, little more than a week after seven inmates died in a riot sparked by a fight among prison gangs over turf and contraband at South Carolina's Lee Correctional Institution.

Citing court records, the State said the indictments charge the former employees with taking bribes to smuggle contraband, including drugs and cellphones, into state prisons. The prisons were not identified in court documents, the newspaper said.

One former worker, Frank Pridgeon, was charged with accepting bribes, wire fraud and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute from August to October 2015, according to a copy of his indictment.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina had no immediate comment on the State report or on whether Pridgeon had an attorney.

Federal and state law enforcement and corrections officials have scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in Columbia, the state capital.

The melee last week at the Lee prison was the deadliest U.S. prison riot since 1993, when nine inmates and a corrections officer died at an Ohio institution.

Prison experts said the South Carolina riot exposed the vulnerability of understaffed prisons in the state and across the country.

Forty-four officers were guarding 1,583 prisoners at the facility when the riot broke out. Bryan Stirling, the head of the state Department of Corrections, told the State newspaper in January that about a quarter of all guard jobs were unfilled.

In a bid to stanch the flow of contraband, Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Monday aimed at speeding up the hiring of prison guards by raising pay and other reforms. The order also would boost security measures, such as putting up netting to keep contraband from being thrown over fences.

McMaster also has asked federal officials to allow him to block cell signals on prison property. South Carolina officials for months have said inmates used smuggled cellphones to manage crimes outside prisons.





(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis)