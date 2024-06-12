South Carolina primary election runoff: Who are Republicans Mark Burns and Sheri Biggs?

After earning the most votes in a crowded Republican primary race to become the party's nominee to represent South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District, pastor Mark Burns, and nurse practitioner Sheri Biggs are advancing to a runoff.

When Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan said he would not seek re-election in January, seven Republican candidates announced campaigns for the seat. After polls closed Tuesday, the Associated Press called the race for Burns and Biggs. With 95% of votes counted, Burns had secured 33.2%, and Biggs had secured 28.8% of the vote.

In South Carolina, if no candidate receives a majority of votes, the two candidates with the most votes will participate in a runoff election. In this case, it will take place on June 25. The Republican winner in the runoff will then face Democratic primary winner Bryon Best in the general election on Nov. 5.

Prep for the polls: See who is running for president and compare where they stand on key issues in our Voter Guide

Who is Mark Burns?

After serving six years in the South Carolina Army National Guard, Burns is a minister who founded an evangelical church in Easley, the Harvest Praise & Worship Center.

He is also the co-founder and CEO of The NOW Television Network, a Christian television network based in his home state, where he appears as a televangelist.

Pastor Mark Burns, a Donald Trump endorsed congressional candidate for South Carolina District 3, which includes Clemson, speaks to the media during the Pro-palestine protest outside of Sikes Hall at Clemson University on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Time Magazine labeled Burns as former President Donald Trump's "top pastor."

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee endorsed Burns in a post on his platform Truth Social in April.

More: Trump-endorsed Nancy Mace wins South Carolina's congressional primary

Who is Sheri Biggs?

Biggs is a former Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard and a family and psychiatric mental health practitioner.

Over two decades, she served as an intensive care unit nurse, a nursing home administrator, and a health services consultant to volunteer service of veterans' and first responders' mental health needs, according to her campaign.

x.com

A conservative Christian, Biggs is a member of Anderson's Temple Baptist Church, where she provides counseling.

Biggs describes herself as a proud Trump supporter, although she did not earn his endorsement in the race. However, she received the endorsement of the state's Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Rachel Barber is a 2024 election fellow at USA TODAY, focusing on politics and education. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, as @rachelbarber_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: South Carolina runoff: What to know about each Republican candidate