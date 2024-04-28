South Carolina police arrest man in connection with Friday night shooting in Savannah

Savannah Police detectives are investigating a shooting death a shooting that occurred Friday evening on the 200 block of West Montgomery Crossroads, according to a press release issued by SPD.

At around 8:20 p.m. on April 26, SPD officers responded to reports of an injured person. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a person dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives interviewed witnesses on the scene and gathered evidence. Preiliminary findings suggest the victim got into an altercation with another adult male that led to the shooting, according to the press release.

William Duffin was identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Barnwell County Sheriff's Office without incident. Duffin has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

According to SPD crime statistics, eight homicides have taken place within city limits.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

