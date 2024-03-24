South Carolina man is thrown from vehicle and killed during crash, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed Saturday night in a crash after being thrown from his vehicle, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Pickens resident Jared Alan McJunkin died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 10:40 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

McJunkin was driving a 1997 Ford Mustang north on Pumpkintown Road, and near the intersection with Butternut Drive the car ran off the right side of the road, Glover said.

The Mustang overcorrected and veered back across the road before running off the left side and crashing into a culvert, according to Glover.

McJunkin was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, the coroner’s office said.

Glover said McJunkin was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the Mustang to originally veer off the road was not available, but the crash is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department, the coroner’s office and the SC Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 173 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least five people have died in Pickens County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 18 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.