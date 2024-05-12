South Carolina man was shot in the head and killed, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed Thursday night in a shooting, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

William J. Collins, a 56-year-old Aiken resident, was shot in the head and died at the scene, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting happened at about 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Sparkleberry Lane, according to the release. That’s in Aiken, near the intersection of Whiskey Road and Powderhouse Road.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting along with the coroner’s office.

An autopsy will be performed in Newberry, Ables said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department of public safety at 803-642-7620, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.