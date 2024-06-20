South Carolina man sentence for robberies committed in Charlotte

A South Carolina man will spend 13 years in prison following a crime spree in Charlotte.

Daquan Hampton, 27, was sentenced this week for three armed robberies committed in June of 2022.

Prosecutors said Hampton and an accomplice robbed a Waffle House, a Domino’s, and a Papa John’s.

He was caught when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer pulled him over.

Drugs and guns were then found in his vehicle, according to police reports.

