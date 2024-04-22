South Carolina man killed in shooting that left two others injured, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed over the weekend in a shooting that left two other people injured, according to the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

Troy Leonard Sims, a 53-year-old Newberry resident, died at the scene of the Saturday night shooting, Coroner Laura Kneece said in a news release.

At about 9:30 p.m., Newberry Police Department officers responded to a shooting that happened on Emory Street, near the intersection with Hunt Street, according to the release. That’s in Newberry, about a mile from the Newberry College campus.

At the scene, officers found three victims who had been shot, Kneece said.

In addition to Sims, one of the victims was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital in Columbia and another was treated at the scene after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Further information on the surviving victims’ conditions was not available.

Kneece called Sims’ death a homicide, and said it is being investigated by police, the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are asking for the public’s help with information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.