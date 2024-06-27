South Carolina man killed when off-road vehicle collides with pickup truck, coroner says

A South Carolina man driving a rough terrain vehicle was killed Wednesday after being involved in a crash with a pickup truck, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Keith Turner said 78-year-old Saluda resident Warren Butler Sr. died after being taken to an area hospital.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 378/Columbia Highway, near the intersection with Barr Woods Road, the coroner’s office said in a news release. That’s just outside of the city of Saluda.

Butler was driving a rough terrain vehicle that collided with a full-size Ford pickup, according to the release.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died shortly after arriving, the coroner’s office said.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

There was no word if the people involved in the collision were wearing safety restraints.

Information about what caused the wreck was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Through Sunday, 447 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Saluda County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data.