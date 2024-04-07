South Carolina man killed in head-on crash between car and truck, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed when the car he was driving crashed head-on with a truck, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

James Earl Lockey, an 85-year-old Abbeville resident, died in Friday’s accident, the coroner’s office said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 12:45 p.m., according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lockey was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent east in the 1100 block of S.C. 72 Business/West Cambridge Avenue, the coroner’s office said. The Hyundai crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Freightliner box truck that was heading west on West Cambridge Avenue, according to Bolt.

Lockey suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

Bolt said the truck driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the drivers were wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Hyundai to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 210 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Greenwood County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 16 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.