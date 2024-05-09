South Carolina man killed in crash on major highway in Lexington County, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed Wednesday in an early morning crash on a major Midlands highway, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Curt Alan Davis, a 49-year-old Cayce resident, died in the accident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The collision happened at about 4:20 a.m. on an Interstate 26 exit ramp in the Cayce area of Lexington County, according to the release.

Davis was walking on Exit 113 of I-26 as he was trying to cross Frontage Road when the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, the coroner’s office said. That’s near Commerce Drive, about 3 miles from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Davis died at the scene, according to the release.

Fisher said the driver was not hurt and remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The crash continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office as well as the Cayce Police Department.

Through Sunday, 302 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 19 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.