South Carolina man killed when car crashes into tree, coroner says

A Midlands man was killed Tuesday in an early-morning crash, the Saluda County Coroner’s Office said.

Micheal Shane Adams, a 52-year-old Saluda resident, was identified as the driver who died, the coroner’s office said Wednesday in a news release.

Adams was driving a car on Long Road, and near the intersection with Robins Walk Lane it ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the release. That’s in Saluda, near the intersection with Denny Highway.

Adams died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Adams was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to collide with the tree was not available, but the wreck continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

In addition to the coroner’s office and the Highway Patrol, members of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and Saluda County EMS responded to the crash, according to the release.

Through Monday, 153 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Saluda County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were six deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.