South Carolina man gets life in prison for murdering Edison gas station clerk in 2018

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2018 fatal shooting of a Woodbridge man who was working at an Edison gas station.

Marcus Wright, 27, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was sentenced Monday by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Andrea G. Carter to life in prison on the murder charge, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Wright also was sentenced concurrently for felony murder and armed robbery, both first-degree crimes, along with conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, all second-degree crimes, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Marcus A. Wright

Wright was convicted in September of the December 2018 murder of John Bertram, 38, of the Fords section of Woodbridge, who was working at the Speedway gas station on Amboy Avenue in the Clara Barton section of Edison.

Wright's accomplice, Olya Quinnam, 26, of Beaufort, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of first-degree armed robbery.

Wright entered the Speedway on Dec. 20, 2018 and held the up the clerk, Bertram, with a handgun. Bertram handed over the money in the cash register to Wright after which Wright fired his weapon, killing Bertram.

Marcus Wright shot and killed John Bertram during an armed robbery at an Edison gas station in 2018.

Bertram had been working the night shift as a convenience store clerk at the gas station for about four months to help pay for the taxes on the home he inherited from his late father. Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 a.m.

Quinnam accompanied Wright at the robbery but waited outside as Wright entered the store. The shooter, whose image was captured on the gas station surveillance cameras, was initially described as a man with a slight build wearing light-colored pants, a maroon-colored hooded sweatshirt, face mask and gloves.

On Jan. 3, 2019, Wright was arrested in South Carolina.

CBS New York reported Quinnam testified during Wright's trial that the two were friends who met through Facebook and that she borrowed her boyfriend's car to move her sister to Long Island and Wright came along. On their way back home, they stopped at the Edison gas station and Wright went into the convenience store while she stayed in the car.

When Wright returned to the vehicle, wearing a sweatshirt and mask, he told her to drive. After learning about the robbery through news reports, she left Wright at a rest stop and drove home, according to the CBS report.

A gas station clerk was fatally shot in 2018 during a robbery overnight at the Speedway Gas Station on Amboy Avenue.

Wright and Quinnam were both named "persons of interest" in a Dec. 19, 2018, 7-Eleven robbery on Long Island.

In 2019 Wright also was charged with the murder of his cellmate at Lieber Correctional Institute in Dorchester County, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

