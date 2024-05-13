South Carolina man found guilty in fatal shooting at Dayton apartment complex

May 13—A jury found a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, man guilty in a deadly shooting at a Dayton apartment complex parking lot last July.

Demar L. Cobb, 37, was convicted of two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The jury was waived for one count of having weapons while under disability. It is not clear if Judge Elizabeth Ellis has issued a verdict for the charge as of Monday morning.

Cobb is scheduled to be sentenced for murder and felonious assault on May 24.

Cobb reportedly shot 42-year-old Graylon Russell multiple times during an argument on July 22.

Around 1 a.m., Dayton police responded to a shooting reported in the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court.

A 911 caller told dispatchers she heard a crash and a saw the victim in a vehicle that hit her neighbor's truck, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

A detective wrote in a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit Cobb continued to shoot at Russell's vehicle as he attempted to flee.

Russell was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.