South Carolina man federally charged in State Police officer's death

Mar. 22—A 33-year-old was charged federally on Thursday in the carjacking and fatal shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer outside Tucumcari last week.

The FBI has charged Jaremy Smith, of South Carolina, with carjacking resulting in death and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence in the death of officer Justin Hare, 35.

Authorities say Smith fatally shot Hare and stole his vehicle when the officer offered to help Smith, who had gotten a flat tire along Interstate 40, west of Tucumcari.

Smith crashed Hare's vehicle soon after and ran off on foot, according to authorities. On Sunday, Smith was shot and injured by Bernalillo County deputies after being spotted on Albuquerque's West Side.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said at least two deputies fired at Smith, who had a gun on him at the time. State Police said Smith is recovering in a hospital.

The charges filed Friday are the first to be filed against Smith in Hare's death.

Before the shooting, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Hare offered to give Smith a ride "to a nearby town because no repair shop was open." Dash camera and lapel footage showed "immediately afterward, a flash and loud noise consistent with gunfire."

Agents say Smith then moved to the driver's side and shot Hare another time, pushing him into the passenger seat. State Police responding to a duress signal from Hare found his crashed vehicle and, in the vicinity, the officer with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

Inside Hare's vehicle authorities found two 9mm bullet casings and several lodged bullets.

Authorities learned the BMW Smith got the flat tire in belonged to Phonesia Machado-Fore, a paramedic in South Carolina. Machado-Fore, according to the complaint, had been reported missing several days before Hare was killed and her body was found that night "with a possible gunshot wound to the head."

Agents say Machado-Fore's roommate reported her Taurus 9mm handgun had been stolen after the woman went missing. Authorities identified Smith as the suspect in Hare's death after they found a cellphone near the officer's crashed vehicle that belonged to an Albuquerque woman.

The FBI learned that on Feb. 27, Albuquerque police responded to a domestic disturbance involving Smith and the woman, who is not identified in the complaint. Authorities watched lapel video from the incident and determined Smith matched the description of Hare's killer and even wore a similar jacket.

"Following the incident, law enforcement launched a large, coordinated effort across multiple jurisdictions to locate Smith," according to the complaint.

Agents say that on March 17, Smith bought something at a gas station near Coors and Blake and the employee recognized the name on his license as the suspect in Hare's killing. The clerk called 911 and BCSO deputies found Smith nearby and a foot chase ensued.

"A review of BCSO body worn camera footage showed Smith reaching for his waistband as officers close in. At that point, BCSO officers fired their duty weapons striking Smith," according to the complaint.

Agents say a Taurus 9mm handgun was found near Smith, the same type of gun stolen from Machado-Fore's roommate and the same caliber of bullets used to kill officer Hare. Just before the foot chase, according to the complaint, Smith had been walking toward a white truck.

Authorities learned the white truck had been stolen from Cuervo, New Mexico, the night before — 13 miles west of where Hare's vehicle was found crashed.