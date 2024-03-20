South Carolina man crushed to death by falling piece of metal, coroner says

Multiple agencies are investigating the death of a South Carolina man who was at work when he was crushed by a falling object, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said.

Dillon Saint Jean-Schultz, a 31-year-old Greenville resident, died Monday, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

Saint Jean-Schultz was working at the NuLife Municipal Truck Center when he was hit by a piece of metal at about 10 a.m., according to the release. The truck refuse equipment repair and spare parts shop is at 2266 Powdersville Road in Easley.

The falling metal weighed about 2,000 pounds, the coroner’s office said.

Saint Jean-Schultz died at the scene, according to the release. An autopsy has been scheduled, the coroner’s office said.

Information about what caused the metal to fall and hit Saint Jean-Schultz was not available, but the death is being investigated by South Carolina OSHA and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in addition to the coroner’s office.