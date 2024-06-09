South Carolina man charged with shooting father and another man in Brevard

GRANT-VALKARIA — A South Carolina man is being held on charges related to the shooting and wounding of his father and another man at a Grant-Valkaria home in February.

Sean Bigwood, 53, of Rock Hill, S.C., shot more than 30 times into a home Feb. 15 on Puddle Duck Lane in Grant-Valkaria following a property dispute, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Saturday. Both victims were shot several times bur survived their injuries.

Following a monthslong investigation, Bigwood was arrested last week and was extradited to Brevard County. He is being held without bail in the Brevard County Jail Complex on two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, burglary with a battery, and armed burglary of a conveyance with a firearm.

Brevard County sheriff’s agents collect evidence at Grant-Valkaria shooting site where two men were wounded in February.

Ivey, who described the suspect as a "violent scumbag," said that investigators spent hours reviewing surveillance videos from the victim’s home in Grant-Valkaria and also from Bigwood’s South Carolina residence eight hours away.

“The suspect had fired over 30 times into the residence,” Ivey said in a video statement posted to Facebook.

The men, including the suspect’s father, were shot multiple times. Investigators were advised the shooter — wearing a ski mask — fired at the two of them from outside on the patio. The gunman was dressed in black, they told police.

“One of the callers stated that he believed the shooter was his son based on the stature of the shooter and a recent property dispute that was taking place between the two of them,” Ivey said.

Agents worked with the York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina to secure a search warrant of the suspected shooter’s home in Rock Hill. Bigwood, investigators said, left work on the day of the shooting and drove to Florida after changing the appearance of his vehicle.

Police did not release further details concerning the names and ages of the two shooting victims.

