South Carolina man charged in multiple carjackings at gunpoint

A South Carolina man has been arrested in connection with multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Nardric Calhoun is accused of stealing two cars, both at gunpoint, over the span of two days.

Police said Calhoun stole a Camero from two juveniles on October 14 near the 1800 block of Old Towne Court.

A few hours later, police claim he shot a man multiple times with a rifle when he stole another vehicle.

The victim survived after undergoing lifesaving surgery, according to police.

On Thursday, police arrested Calhoun, and he is currently in jail under a $500,000 bond.

He is facing eight charges in connection with two separate cases.

