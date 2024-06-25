South Carolina man arrested after shooting moving vehicle, sheriff says

A South Carolina man was arrested after shots were fired from a vehicle and hit another, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Taures Price, a 40-year-old Chester resident, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The shooting happened last Saturday, according to the release.

At about 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the Peay Ridge community of Fairfield County, the sheriff’s office said.

Shots were fired from one vehicle toward another, according to the release. There were two people inside one vehicle that was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Price was “quickly identified ... as a shooter involved in this incident,” the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested Sunday, Fairfield County court records show.

Price was taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center, according to the release. No bond was set and Price remains locked up at the jail, court records show.

There was no word about a motive for the shooting, or if Price had a previous connection with either of the people in the vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

Despite the arrest, the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office.

In 2004, Price was arrested on a murder charge but eventually pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge, as well as two counts of assault and battery with intent to kill in 2005, according to court records. He was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for the manslaughter charge, in addition to 10 year sentences for the assault charges, court records show.