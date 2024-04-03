A South Carolina man was arrested and charged for sexual exploitation of children

A 63-year-old man has been arrested in Horry County has arrested and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation with a minor in the third degree, according to Horry County bookings.

Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Michael Muilenburg on Tuesday, WMBF reported. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with a total bail of $7,500.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Sheriff’s office about alleged criminal activity on Kik, an online messaging app. A warrant was obtained and Muilenburg was arrested.