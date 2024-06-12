South Carolina live primary results: What we know about statewide elections so far

Polls have now closed in South Carolina’s statewide primaries, with polling places across the Palmetto State closing at 7 p.m., barring any latecomers who may have still been in line with clocks struck 7.

There are no statewide offices on the ballot in 2024, such as a governor’s race or U.S. Senate contest, and South Carolina held its presidential primaries for both Democrats and Republicans back in February.

Instead, voters made their choices in races for both the state House and Senate, all of the state’s congressional districts, and local offices like county councils and sheriffs. The winners of the party primaries in many places may decide who holds office come November, especially in races where the nominees won’t face general election opposition.

8:30 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, has won the GOP nomination for another term in Congress.

The Associated Press called Wilson’s race at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, with the long-term Midlands congressman defeating challenger Hamp Redmond by a wide margin.

Wilson will face one of Democrat David Robinson, who won a primary over Daniel Shrief, in the 2nd District in November as he seeks another term in the House of Representatives. Wilson has held the seat since 2001. It covers Aiken and Lexington counties, and parts of Barnwell, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

