South Carolina DSS investigating after 2 ‘abnormally skinny’ boys abandoned near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services said it’s investigating alongside Horry County police after two “abnormally skinny” boys were found abandoned near Myrtle Beach last week.

Horry County police responded at about 12:30 a.m. May 7 to Seacoast Youth Academy on Bay Road for abandoned children, an incident report said. The caller told responding officers she heard knocking on the side door and that she saw two boys and told them to go to the front door.

The woman said when she opened the door, one of the boys put their foot in the doorway and told her they were cold and hungry and did not know who dropped them off or where they were, according to the report.

DSS said because it’s an open investigation, no other information was immediately provided.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

