South Burlington land use lawsuit may be heading toward U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court may be seeing a South Burlington case come across its desk in the near future. A legal battle between developers and the city has been playing out for two years, coming in the wake of land use regulations passed by the City Council in February 2022 that limits development in newly designated “habitat blocks,” or wildlife corridors.

Developers Jeff Nick and Jeff Davis of J.L. Davis Realty own a 113.8-acre property at 835 Hinesburg Road. They allege that the new regulations could prevent them from building on approximately a third of the property.

The land was acquired in 2000 with the two developers being open about their plans for commercial, residential and office buildings.

The land at 835 Hinesburg Road sits between Route 89 and a swath of residential and commercial properties. Developers Jeff Nick and Jeff Davis have filed a lawsuit against South Burlington alleging that new regulations are impeding on their building plans.

Nick and Davis filed the first lawsuit in early 2022 in the U.S. District Court of Vermont where "they argued the habitat block designation bars them from doing anything with their land and is a regulatory taking requiring just compensation," according to the public statement from their legal team, Pacific Legal Foundation. They originally sought monetary damages in addition to an injunction preventing the city from enforcing the law.

The district court dismissed the lawsuit, a decision that was upheld in November 2023 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Judge Geoffrey Crawford of the U.S. District Court of Vermont, in the dismissal of the lawsuit, stated that Nick and Davis had no concrete plan sent to the Development Review Board, so it was impossible to know how far the new regulation was truly impeding their building plans. Nick and Davis are now moving up the ladder, appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The land at 835 Hinesburg Road sits between Route 89 and a swath of residential and commercial properties. Developers Jeff Nick and Jeff Davis have filed a lawsuit against South Burlington alleging that new regulations are impeding on their building plans.

The court has requested a response from South Burlington by mid-June, and from that point will decide if they want to move forward with the case.

Sydney P. Hakes is the Burlington city reporter. Contact her at SHakes@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: South Burlington VT property dispute appealed to U.S. Supreme Court