South Brunswick man charged with gun trafficking after five-month investigation: police

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 68-year-old township man has been charged with buying guns out of state to illegally sell them in New Jersey, following a five-month police investigation.

During the execution of a search warrant at the Texas Road home of Wayne Bagley, seven firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered, police said.

Police said Bagley has been charged with multiple violations in the illegal transport and sale of firearms, illegal sale of ammunition and conspiracy. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending a detention hearing.

The charges follow a joint investigation by the South Brunswick Police Department, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

“Taking illegal guns off the streets is a top priority by all in law enforcement. This case focused on the illegal trafficking of firearms from other states to New Jersey. It was a total team effort involving federal, county and local law enforcement that stopped the gun running operation,” said South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka.

According to police, detectives initially developed information about illegal gun sales in Central Jersey and over several weeks it was determined Bagley was allegedly selling the firearms.

The investigation indicated Bagley would travel to other states to purchase handguns at gun shows, transport the firearms to New Jersey and sell them. During the investigation, Bagley, who was denied a permit last year to purchase firearms, traveled to West Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to buy guns, police said.

Members of the Middlesex County Special Operations Response Team arrested Bagley Feb. 29 as he was driving, and then executed a search warrant at his home where ATF special agents and detectives recovered seven firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Bagley's vehicle was impounded by police and a second search warrant was executed on Tuesday during which detectives recovered additional ammunition and gun cases.

The South Brunswick investigative team included Sgt, Timothy Hoover, Detectives Brian Luck, Rick Delucia, Bryan Garrison, Jamal Benbow and Sgt. Brady Shelcusky.

