South Broadway bar owner applauds police for quick response after attack

DENVER (KDVR) — A South Broadway bar owner is crediting neighboring businesses and Denver police for saving the day after a reported attack.

Victor Ayala said he was attacked last Saturday by a knife-wielding man outside of his bar and lounge, Desert Social. Cell phone video appears to show a man pursuing Ayala outside the business and lunging at the owner at one point.

“He did pull out a knife. He did swing at me with the knife,” Ayala said.

Ayala said someone in one of the neighboring businesses called police, who responded in “30 seconds.”

A man lunges at another man on Broadway in Denver

Ayala said the man was arrested. An email to the Denver Police Department to confirm the incident did not receive an immediate response.

Ayala said he suffered a minor injury and prefers the focus of the incident to be a positive one.

“What happened Saturday, it was a good thing that happened,” Ayala said. “Because he’s no longer a threat.”

