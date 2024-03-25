South Bound Brook deputy fire chief dies after responding to crash

SOUTH BOUND BROOK – The borough is mourning the death of Deputy Fire Chief Craig M. Konkle hours after he responded to the scene of an auto crash on Saturday.

Konkle responded with fellow volunteer firefighters to the scene of an overturned vehicle on Barber Boulevard at about 5:16 a.m. Saturday.

Hours later that day, Konkle suffered a sudden acute medical emergency and despite lifesaving measures, he died, according to a press release from the borough.

"I learned a lot from Craig with the most significant being treating everyone with respect and the tremendous humility he carried himself with," Kunal Ashar wrote on a tribute page at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home. "To Craig, giving back was something you just did. I feel blessed that my life has been enriched by our interactions."

Konkle, 54, had been a member of the South Bound Brook Fire Department since 2013.

He received a Valor Award from the Somerset County 200 Club for a lifesaving rescue in 2017.

Konkle and Bound Brook Police Officer Jason Gianotto rescued a Bound Brook man who had fallen through the ice on the Delaware & Raritan Canal in South Bound Brook.

Surviving is his wife, Beth, president of the South Bound Brook Borough Council, and two children.

Visiting hours are 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: South Bound Brook NJ Deputy Fire Chief Craig Konkle dies