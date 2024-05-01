South Bethany voters' guide: Mayor, 3 council members to be elected May 11

South Bethany will hold an election Saturday, May 11, voting for a mayor and three town council members.

Residents of the southern Sussex County beach town can cast their vote at Town Hall, at 402 Evergreen Road, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Both the mayoral and council seats have a two-year term. South Bethany's charter requires at least four of the seven members of the Town Council (including the mayor) to be residents of the town. Because the two candidates for mayor are residents, and due to the makeup of the current Town Council, at least one of the three council seats up for election this year must be filled by a resident, according to the South Bethany website.

Two seats may be filled by a nonresident property owner, but there is no minimum nonresident requirement for the council.

Tim Shaw and Edie Dondero, both current council members, have filed for the position of mayor. Five people have filed for the Town Council seats:

Randall Bartholomew (resident, incumbent)

Robert Biciocchi (resident, incumbent)

Steven Gallagher (nonresident)

Robert Shields (nonresident, incumbent)

Robert Taishoff (nonresident)

Delaware Online/The News Journal sent all candidates an identical questionnaire. Their answers are listed below unedited. Randall Bartholomew did not respond by the deadline.

Tim Shaw, 72

Work history and other relevant experience: I began as a computer engineer and systems programmer in 1973 back when computers still ran on coal and filled several large rooms. I did a stint as a part-time College Professor, teaching graduate engineering courses. (Along the way I got a Masters and PhD.) I joined a high-tech startup in Baltimore in 1977 and eventually rose to be the VP of Engineering of the company, which was applying computers to automate industrial processes. I left to start my own process automation company and eventually sold it. I then became the CTO of a high-tech startup based in Florida, providing condition monitoring systems for wind turbines and cruise ships. We sold that company, and I spent a year getting a set of certifications in cyber security and was subsequently hired as a cyber security consultant to the Nuclear Regulatory Agency. I have spent the last decade helping domestic nuclear power plants to be cyber secure.

South Bethany mayoral candidate Tim Shaw.

What are the top three most important issues facing your town and how do you plan to address them?

Our town is generally safe, clean, and financially sound and so those factors don’t need any special focus as they are being pretty well managed. As the Mayor I plan to focus on the bigger, long-range problems that are rather essential to the Town’s well-being:

1. Combating the impacts of sea level rise which result in far too frequent flooding of our streets and homes, and which adversely impacts property values and safety. This is going to involve raising bulkheads, building berms, building up shorelines and managing storm water runoff better. The start is funding engineering studies focused on shovel-ready projects, and concurrently going after all available grant funding to help pay for the work.

2. Maintaining our beach and dunes to both protect the town from Nor’easters and hurricanes and make them attractive to tourists, who we rely upon for part of our operating revenues. The major challenge here is convincing the State that funding to periodic ‘nourishment’ is not a local issue, and shouldn’t fall on the coastal towns, as the beaches generate a huge revenue to the state every year and because people from all over the state and region take advantage of the beaches. I plan to work with A.C.T. and other coastal Mayors on pushing that agenda.

3. Getting our canals dredged, which will aid navigability as well as water circulation and quality, and property values for canal-front homes. This will probably require the Town to issue a G.O. Bond, something we have never done, to provide the needed funds. Done properly, this could provide a revolving 10-year mechanism to fund periodic dredging into the future. I plan to explore bonding requirements and get guidance and aid from the Business School of the U of Delaware.

Edith (Edie) Dondero, no age provided

Work history and other relevant experience: I have served as a member of the South Bethany Town Council since 2021, currently in the role as Council Secretary. During my tenure on Council, I served as Chair of the Community Relations Committee, created and led a Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee, and formed and currently lead the Town’s new Resiliency Committee. I bring to the job professional experience in environmental conservation and land stewardship, municipal planning, and non-profit management, and skills in communications, strategic planning, and leadership.

South Bethany mayoral candidate Edie Dondero.

What are the top three most important issues facing your town and how do you plan to address them?

Our stormwater management infrastructure is failing. The inability of precipitation and stormwater runoff to drain off our roads is contributing to frequent flooding. This is a safety hazard for our residents who need to be guaranteed access by emergency vehicles, if needed, and assured safe ingress and egress from their homes. The Town should immediately develop a multi-year plan for repairing the existing infrastructure and assuring its functionality, and spreading the cost of this effort over several fiscal years. In addition, the Town should consider decreasing the amount of impervious surface permitted on residential lots to allow for more infiltration and less stormwater runoff. Rising sea levels are threatening our properties, particularly those on the west side of Town that are affected by the flooding of the Assawoman Bay. The Town should proactively plan for a continued rise in sea levels and more frequent flood events and take measures to increase the Town’s resiliency. Along with repairs to the stormwater system, such measures would include raising infrastructure (roads, bulkheads) where appropriate, incentivizing resiliency-enhancing actions by homeowners, and amending the Town building codes as needed to accommodate these actions. Additionally, the Town should actively participate in regional efforts to address flooding issues across all the inland bays and adjacent coastal communities, and build relationships with the State and Federal agencies that could help lead this effort. The Town needs to engage in long-range planning. With significant infrastructure improvements needed, new annual expenses for water quality improvements, the need for canal dredging, and potential new costs for beach replenishment, developing a new comprehensive plan for the Town with significant input from residents is critical. A ten-year comprehensive plan developed with community input that documents and prioritizes project needs, estimates costs, and identifies potential funding sources should serve as a guide to the Council and aid in decision making and fiscal planning.

Steven Gallagher, 65

Work history and other relevant experience: I currently serve in a senior position within the Judicial Branch of the federal government. Previously, following my service in the U.S. Air Force, I served in the foundation, not-for-profit, advocacy, and legal education communities. I earned my Bachelor of Science from the College of Engineering and Technology of the Southern Illinois University (USAF-affiliated program), my Juris Doctor from Rutgers University School of Law, and my Masters in Government Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

South Bethany Town Council candidate Steven Gallagher.

What are the top three most important issues facing your town and how do you plan to address them?

Flooding: Flooding in town has gone from being a nuisance to being a life-safety issue. I am reminded of this every time I stand in the middle of the street with water up to my ankles. Emergency vehicles must be able to reach the entire town all day, not just during low tide. Sea level rise is inevitable. The failure of our stormwater system was not. Current town leadership, including incumbents running for reelection, have pledged to address these issues, but these are not new issues. I applaud Edie Dondero, her Resiliency Committee, and Bob Biciocchi for making a great start by accessing federal funds to start to address the life-safety issue on York Road. However, as I understand current council thinking, York Road will take priority in 2025, Cat Hill will follow in 2026 or 2027, and years later the town will consider Canal Road. This piecemeal approach over many, many years is insufficient. We cannot wait that long to address these issues. We need to lay out the options for the community and start to take more drastic action. Budget: Current town leadership has led us to a financial crisis. Even the outgoing mayor said that “[i]t’s the day of reckoning.” (Coastal Point, April 18, 2024.) Fifteen years ago, he pledged to not raise taxes, and he kept his word. To accomplish this, the mayor and Town Council increased fees by over 500%, used one-time available funds for basic daily government operations, and neglected the town’s infrastructure. According to the Coastal Point article, the mayor said that these avoidance techniques were now “maxed out.” Most recently, the mayor and Town Council closed the budget gap by drawing on the town’s limited investments for basic daily operations while touting the no new taxes slogan. Not only is that approach not sustainable, but it has left us in a huge whole. Edie Dondero, who is running for mayor, and Bob Biciocchi have urged a different approach, but the rest of the current town council has proven itself to be not up to the challenge. A change in leadership is necessary. Community Engagement: I initially decided to run for Town Council to ensure that there would be an election. No one ran for an open seat last year, and no one challenged the incumbents the prior year. Elections are essential for the health of any community. Incumbents should be held accountable even if they are deserving of reelection. While many of us are not full-time residents, we all need to get more involved with the issues facing the town if we want it to stay the wonderful community that it is today. South Bethany is facing tough challenges. There are no easy answers, magic bullets, or simple absolutes. I can meld technical issues, legal issues, and public policy concerns into options for consideration by stakeholders. What does the community want and what is it willing to accept as a trade-off to get it?

Bob Shields, 73

Work history and other relevant experience: Naval Academy Graduate, Served 27 years in Cruisers and Destroyers — Captain of two of the six ships in which I sailed. Joined the Navy and saw the world. Ashore, I served as Congressional liaison to General Powell and the Secretary of the Navy. Retired from active duty as a Navy Captain.

Subsequently was an Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon. I was present there on 9/11 and lost shipmates and friends. This focused the rest of my career on counter-terrorism. Following government service, I had a successful 20 year career in the defense and Intelligence Industry where my focus was on developing tools and processes to prevent another 9/11 attack. Fully retired now except for pro bono work.

As a 30 year homeowner in South Bethany, my primary goal in running for reelection to Town Council is to preserve this magnificent jewel of a Town for my kids and grandkids. Thus, my campaign slogan was developed by my Granddaughter — Give Bob the Job.

South Bethany Town Council candidate Bob Shields.

What are the top three most important issues facing your town and how do you plan to address them?

Issue #1 Counter Rising Sea Levels. Sea levels are predicted to rise by another 1.5 feet by 2050 — regardless of what we do now to stop warming the oceans. South Bethany is already experiencing flooding in certain areas (York Road and Cat Hill) during modest storms. This flooding can be strong enough to prevent passage of emergency vehicles. With an additional 1.5 foot rise in sea level, we will be experiencing Hurricane Sandy level flooding events several times per year. This would destroy our community. I am currently on the South Bethany Resiliency Committee and fully focused on this task. We need to improve our ability to absorb ground water, clean out and maintain our storm drainage system and either raise bulkheads or develop an area-wide approach to counter storm surges. Raising bulkheads (we have 10 miles of bulkheads) will be very expensive. I would like to join with the Coastal Towns and pressure DENREC and the Army Corps of Engineers to restart the Back Bay Study (currently on hold due to funding concerns) which should develop such an area-wide approach. One potential concept would be install controllable flood gates at the Indian River and Ocean City Inlets. We need to start on innovative approaches like that NOW.

Issue #2 Canals and Water Quality: Our canals are an integral and extremely valuable part of South Bethany. They are a beautiful and vital recreational resource. We have done a good job in the past two years in cleaning out Spring algae — at a significant expense. We need to continue to investigate ways to do that in a cheaper manner. We also need to dredge the canals and maintain a strong flow through them to restore them to health. I remember catching and eating crabs out of the canals. We need to regain that experience. It will be expensive, and we have not yet found grants available for this. We need to work on ways to finance this and spread the cost of that investment to avoid major cash outlays in a short period.

Issue #3 Maintain Our Beaches: Our beautiful and extensive beach is our primary natural resource. It is essential that we protect it. We must maintain the dunes and ensure that we get periodic beach replenishment. We rely on federal and state assistance to achieve this so we must be persistent in making this case to our elected representatives. A worrisome development in this regard is the recent DENREC concept / study to require the Coastal Towns to share in the costs for replenishment. We must continue to advise our legislators — along with other Coastal Towns — that our beaches are a statewide asset that contributes a great deal to Delaware’s economy. They generate significant tax income to the state. The Coastal towns do not have the resources to fund this effort and — as with other statewide priorities like agricultural development — Delaware should fund the state’s share of beach replenishment costs.

Robert Biciocchi, 66

Work history and other relevant experience: I've been a full time resident of South Bethany since Fall 2020 and currently serve on Council the past 2 years. My career in Information Technology included executive roles in start up companies and consulting organizations. IBM acquired my last company and I managed the Smarter Cities-IBM program working with State and Federal government agencies to help modernize their infrastructures and processes. Today, I teach an entrepreneurial class for technology start ups that are working to commercialize research coming from our US Federal labs.

South Bethany Town Council candidate Robert Biciocchi.

What are the top three most important issues facing your town and how do you plan to address them?

1. Strategic Planning - The Town is now faced with several infrastructure improvements that require large capital investments. There has been a recent creation of a Strategic Projects Planning Initiative where long term critical infrastructure projects are considered by Council. Next, there will be a Capital Finance Plan that will outline sources of funds to accomplish these Projects. All of this planning needs to be transparent and communicated to residents for their input and support. It is important that this process transitions from one administration to the next in order to achieve results. I’ve helped to shape and voted to create this procedure and will continue to review solutions and the financial planning to make them possible.

2. Flooding - There is an increase in flooding that is impacting a significant portion of the Town residential areas. It can make streets impassable to vehicles and even walking/biking for extended periods. This has serious public safety consequences if an emergency response unit is needed during these flood occurrences or if there needed to be an evacuation of the area. It also affects the rental property market and general use of the properties by the owners.

I have supported the formation of a Resiliency Committee that is undertaking an engineering assessment of remediation actions to moderate these conditions. Ideas such as raising road levels, higher canal bulk heads, and constructing a natural berm mound as a barrier to flooding waters are all part of the solutions mix.

3. Public Safety - One of the most important things for our residents and visitors is to participate safely in "life at the beach.” There has been rapid increase of inland homebuilding and also regional tourism that has brought more people and traffic into the area. As Chair of the Bike and Pedestrian Committee I have co-sponsored and passed new ordinances to slow vehicle traffic and promote safe walking and biking to the beach area. I continue to push upgrades for better signage, street crossing devices, traffic calming methods to slow things down which is the number 1 contribution to public safety. As the current chair of the Charter and Code Committee I have co-sponsored changes in our Town ordinances that define safety procedures for building codes and to preserve set backs needed to sustain our special beach and canals environment.

Robert Taishoff, 59

Work history and other relevant experience: I graduated from Syracuse University in 1986 and from The Delaware Law School Widener University in 1989. I received my LLM in Litigation from George Washington University Law School in 2002. I served on active duty in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps from 1987 until my retirement in 2010. As a retired Navy Captain I served in a variety of leadership positions throughout my career; including Assistant Professor at the U.S. Naval Academy, Executive Officer at Trial Service Office Northeast, Command Judge advocate deployed aboard USS George Washington (CVN-73) and Director of Appellate Defense for the Navy and Marine Corps.

South Bethany Town Council candidate Rob Taishoff.

From 2010 until the end of 2023. I owned and operated Annapolis Yacht Sales and have served on numerous local and national philanthropic Boards, including 16 years on the Board of the National Down Syndrome Society where I held the position of Vice Chairman for two years and Chairman for 3 years. I’m also a member of the Board of Trustees for Syracuse University.

What are the top three most important issues facing your town and how do you plan to address them?

I am firmly opposed to the development of Offshore Wind Power off our Coast. I will work to bring the CBA to a vote and I will vote against continuing are participation in this agreement. Development of comprehensive long-range plan to address the rise in sea water causing flooding to significant areas of the South Bethany Community. Develop a parking plan to ensure all residents have fair access to the Beach in South Bethany.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Mayor, 3 council members to be elected in South Bethany on May 11