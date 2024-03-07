South’s Best Waterfront Towns 2024: St. Augustine best in Florida, St. Simons Island best in Georgia

Two spots in the greater Jacksonville area have been named as the best waterfront towns in Florida and Georgia.

Southern Living revealed the results of its South’s Best Awards 2024 and St. Augustine was named the best waterfront town in Florida, while St. Simons Island received the same honor for Georgia.

St. Augustine received the honor because of its attractions that are near the ocean, the river, and the bayfront, Southern Living said:

“Cultural sites and natural wonders abound alongside stretches of sand and plenty of nearby Atlantic beachfront as well as access to the Tolomato River, Matanzas River, and Salt Run.”

St. Simons Island, which is part of Georgia’s Golden Isles, was recognized because of its fishing and shopping options along the water:

“You’ll find a great many interesting spots here, including the St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum and Christ Church Episcopal Church, as well as beaches, a fishing pier, and several shopping hubs.”

Best Waterfront Town in Florida wasn’t the only recognition that St. Augustine received from Southern Living’s South’s Best Awards. The Ancient City was also recognized as the Best Small Town in Florida.

Southern Living also shared the 22 Best Things To Do In St. Augustine and the 17 Best Things To Do in St. Simons Island, including places to eat, stay, and visit.

Here’s how Southern Living got the results for its South’s Best Awards:

“An online survey was conducted by third-party agency Proof Insights among Southern Living consumers, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South for the South’s Best Awards 2024. The survey was fielded from July 12 to August 23, 2023, and had over 20,000 respondents.”

