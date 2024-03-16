South Berwick mourns John Nason, the man on bench in center of town: 'Friend to all'

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — John Nason died in the very spot he loved the most.

He was seen by many drivers each morning and afternoon on a bench observing busy traffic flow in the center of South Berwick. Flowers and notes were seen on the benches in town on Thursday, March 14, as people paid tribute a day after his death. The tall, bearded man, long loved in his community, often sat cross-legged on the stone bench. In the winter he wore many layers, some camouflage and an orange safety vest. Some people never knew his name but were reassured by his consistent presence.

John Nason was a friend of the York Fire Department.

Something will be missing on their commutes now.

John, who was 78, left this world by a medical emergency. An ambulance crew responding to a 911 call found him at his bench and tried to revive him. Many people wrote on Facebook they witnessed the event as they drove by and were very saddened.

A pedestrian in South Berwick, Maine, walks by a bench Thursday, March 14, 2024, covered with flowers and notes in memory of John Nason, a local man who was seen daily watching traffic in the center of town. Nason died the previous day from a medical emergency while sitting on his favorite bench.

South Berwick resident Bryan Lingren was one of the witnesses. “It was tough to watch that today driving by this morning," he wrote. "I bought a few picnic tables and wood from him in the '90s when he lived in York. He always had tables and wood for sale. He would always sit in his driveway and just people watch like he did here. RIP Johnny 'Razor' Nason.”

York Fire Chief Chris Balentine remembers John.

“He grew up in York, and his father taught at York High School in the 1950s," Balentine said. "John loved all types of construction equipment and especially fire trucks. He ran a firewood business and cut lots of wood by hand and sold it at his home on Long Sands Road. He was a friend to all.”

Calling hours will be held 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 25 at Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home in York, according to John's obituary. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at First Parish Cemetery in York.

South Berwick town resident and local author Linda Becker and her husband Rick are often seen walking the streets in town for exercise. She left a message on Facebook: “You are now riding with heaven's angels, dear friend. But who shall bless our daily walks with your sly laughter, gossip, and good-bye knuckle bumps? Who will share weekly large pepperoni pizzas & cokes with Rick, eat my homemade cookies, yell/wave at me as I water my early morning summer flower gardens ~ or stand (er, sit) eagle-eyed guard in the center of town now?”

Jeff Pelkey, well-known locally for his years as a firefighter, police officer and and funeral home director, remembers John fondly.

“When I worked a police shift, I used to park my cruiser and walk and he and I would talk about fire calls and he would always fill me in on the goings-on in town. He was awesome.”

Linda Becker shared a story about a fourth-grader who asked her questions as she took pictures at the spot John loved in downtown South Berwick until the day he died.

”I was very moved by a young man who stood and watched me taking these pictures," she said. "I smiled at him through my tears and he said, 'Why the flowers?' I told him a nice man who always sat on the bench had passed away this morning. He shook his head sadly, and said, "Oh, I understand. I am so sorry for your loss.' His exact words! I told him he was a very kind young man, and that his mom and dad had done a beautiful job raising him."

