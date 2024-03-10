South Bend schools to discuss St. Joseph County career hub at public meeting

The exterior of the South Bend Community School Corporation Administration building Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in downtown South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — South Bend schools will host an informational meeting Monday about plans to build a career hub for students in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Career Hub, the first such center in the county, aims to enhance access to career and technical education classes for students across the region. A leading potential site for the center is in downtown South Bend's Renaissance District, near the intersection of Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard.

More: Grants to South Bend schools, local Chamber will strengthen career-oriented learning

The center would help the corporation respond to a growing push across Indiana to expose students to more workforce experiences. Some in district leadership have raised questions about the timing and cost of pursuing a new center months after voting to close Clay High School.

Superintendent Todd Cummings from the South Bend Community School Corp. speaks at the reveal for the two new electric school buses Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the South Bend school district’s bus facility on Bendix Drive in South Bend.

At a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 11 in the Riley High School cafeteria, residents can learn more about the center from South Bend Community School Corp. leaders. Superintendent Todd Cummings, Assistant Superintendent Kareemah Fowler and members of the school board will be there to answer questions.

If you go

What: Public meeting to discuss the development of the St. Joseph County Career Hub

When: Monday, March 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Riley High School cafeteria, 1902 S. Fellows St., South Bend

Email South Bend Tribune city reporter Jordan Smith at JTsmith@gannett.com. Follow him on X: @jordantsmith09

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: St. Joseph County career center the topic of public meeting