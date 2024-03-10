South Bend schools to discuss St. Joseph County career hub at public meeting
SOUTH BEND — South Bend schools will host an informational meeting Monday about plans to build a career hub for students in St. Joseph County.
The St. Joseph County Career Hub, the first such center in the county, aims to enhance access to career and technical education classes for students across the region. A leading potential site for the center is in downtown South Bend's Renaissance District, near the intersection of Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard.
The center would help the corporation respond to a growing push across Indiana to expose students to more workforce experiences. Some in district leadership have raised questions about the timing and cost of pursuing a new center months after voting to close Clay High School.
At a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 11 in the Riley High School cafeteria, residents can learn more about the center from South Bend Community School Corp. leaders. Superintendent Todd Cummings, Assistant Superintendent Kareemah Fowler and members of the school board will be there to answer questions.
If you go
What: Public meeting to discuss the development of the St. Joseph County Career Hub
When: Monday, March 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Riley High School cafeteria, 1902 S. Fellows St., South Bend
