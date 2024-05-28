South Bend will repave 50 of the city's worst streets. Find out if yours is one of them.
SOUTH BEND — The city plans to resurface 50 streets that ranked worst on an assessment performed for every South Bend road this spring.
Streets that rank near or below 30 out of 100 on a scale called the Pavement Condition Index are targeted for paving, Public Works Director Eric Horvath said. The citywide analysis considered a number of factors, including the prevalence of cracks, potholes and ruts from heavy traffic.
"Most of our failed streets, we've taken care of at this point," Horvath said. He said any street scored near 30 is in "serious and very poor condition."
This is South Bend's first year using the new rating system. Previously, the city used the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating, or PASER, scale. South Bend switched to align with most Indiana cities, Horvath said.
The goal of South Bend's Rebuilding Our Streets initiative, which launched in 2021, was to bring the average PASER score from a six in 2020 to a seven by 2030. Horvath said the goal more or less translates to the new PCI scale, meaning the city strives to raise the average score to 70 out of 100.
The average condition of South Bend streets entering this paving season is a 62.2 out of 100, according to a dashboard that tracks every street's PCI rating.
The city budgeted $8 million this year to repave streets, Horvath said. Spending on streets over the past three years exceeded $36 million — about 50% higher than a three-year budget of $25.4 million laid out in the Rebuilding Our Streets plan. The city repaved more than 110 streets in 2023, spending more than $13 million.
Horvath said the surplus spending was largely due to rising asphalt prices and high labor costs. The price the city pays for asphalt mix has fallen about 4% from last year, he said, to $69 a ton. About 85% of South Bend's 1,224.3 miles of roads are asphalt.
What to know about paving
Repaving a street usually takes about three to five days, according to the city. Streets will close during working hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Watch for signs in your neighborhood announcing upcoming work.
The city will also do spot repairs on some brick streets, Horvath said.
Monitor paving progress with a map on the city's website at southbendin.gov/paving. Check the PCI scores of any city-owned street in South Bend at southbendin.gov/streetsplan.
A fresh asphalt surface will last about 15 years, Horvath said. Concrete lasts closer to 40 years.
"We definitely are moving in a good direction," he said, "but it's a constant battle, with things degrading quickly. And there's 1,200 lane miles of road that we gotta maintain."
South Bend's 2024 repaving list
28th Street from Hastings Street to Wall Street
30th Street from Wall Street to Mishawaka Avenue
30th Street from Pleasant Street to Northside Boulevard
35th Street from Oakcrest Drive to Marshall Avenue
Bendix Drive from Westmoor Street to Eclipse Place
Berkshire Drive from Gotham Drive to York Road
Bronson Street from Dead End to Sunnyside Avenue
Brookfield Street from Rupel Street to Werwinski Street
Bulla Street from Meade Street to Huey Street
Canton Street from Harwood Street to Cranston Street
Carlisle Street from Western Avenue to Dead End
Colfax Avenue from Ironwood Drive to Tuxedo Drive
Dover Drive from Woldhaven Drive to Ridgedale Road
Dubail Avenue from Phillipa Street to Olive Street
Edward Street from McPherson Street to Swygart Street
Fellows Street from Milton Street to Ewing Avenue
Hass Drive from Rose Street to Hepler Street
Hastings Street from 27th Street to 30th Street
Hill Street from Napoleon Street to Corby Boulevard
Hilltop Drive from Ridgedale Road to Hillsdale Road
Huffman Drive from Abshire Drive to Cul-De-Sac
Huron Street from Chicago Street to Lake Street
Irvington Street from Michigan Street to Carroll Street
Jamestown Court from Trenton Drive to Cul-de-sac
Johnson Street from Pershing Street to Hamilton Street
Kinyon Street from Portage Avenue to Kessler Boulevard
Lathrop Street from Beverly Place to Parkview Place
Lee Court N from Fairfax Drive to Cul-De-Sac
Lee Court S from Fairfax Drive to Cul-De-Sac
Longley Avenue from Goodland Avenue to Bendix Drive
Lou Ferraro Drive from Olive Street to Dead End
McKinley Highway from Frances Street to Eddy Street
McPherson Street from Edward Street to Indiana Avenue
Meade Street from Keller Street to Bergan Street
Meade Street from Eclipse Place to Orange Street
Miner Street from Arthur Street to Sunnyside Avenue
Miner Street from Sunnyside Avenue to Jacob Street
Musgrave Court from Cambridge Drive to Cul-De-Sac
Norwich Court from Gotham Drive to Cul-De-Sac
O’Brien Street from Linden Avenue to Dead End
Oak Leaf Court from Cul-De-Sac to Tomahawk Trail
Portsmouth Court from Boston Drive to Cul-de-sac
Reasor Street from Dead End to Widener Road
Riverside Drive from Leland Avenue to Angela Boulevard
St. Louis Boulevard from Colfax Avenue to Lasalle Avenue
Swanson Circle from Colfax Avenue to Colfax Avenue
Washington Street from 35th Street to Logan Street
Western Avenue from Olive Street to Walnut Street
Western Avenue from Albert Avenue to Falcon Street
Woodside Street from Erskine Boulevard to Miami Street
