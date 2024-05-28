South Bend will repave 50 of the city's worst streets. Find out if yours is one of them.

SOUTH BEND — The city plans to resurface 50 streets that ranked worst on an assessment performed for every South Bend road this spring.

Streets that rank near or below 30 out of 100 on a scale called the Pavement Condition Index are targeted for paving, Public Works Director Eric Horvath said. The citywide analysis considered a number of factors, including the prevalence of cracks, potholes and ruts from heavy traffic.

"Most of our failed streets, we've taken care of at this point," Horvath said. He said any street scored near 30 is in "serious and very poor condition."

This is South Bend's first year using the new rating system. Previously, the city used the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating, or PASER, scale. South Bend switched to align with most Indiana cities, Horvath said.

The goal of South Bend's Rebuilding Our Streets initiative, which launched in 2021, was to bring the average PASER score from a six in 2020 to a seven by 2030. Horvath said the goal more or less translates to the new PCI scale, meaning the city strives to raise the average score to 70 out of 100.

The average condition of South Bend streets entering this paving season is a 62.2 out of 100, according to a dashboard that tracks every street's PCI rating.

The city budgeted $8 million this year to repave streets, Horvath said. Spending on streets over the past three years exceeded $36 million — about 50% higher than a three-year budget of $25.4 million laid out in the Rebuilding Our Streets plan. The city repaved more than 110 streets in 2023, spending more than $13 million.

Horvath said the surplus spending was largely due to rising asphalt prices and high labor costs. The price the city pays for asphalt mix has fallen about 4% from last year, he said, to $69 a ton. About 85% of South Bend's 1,224.3 miles of roads are asphalt.

Crews work to tear up the old surface of South Bend Avenue near Rocco's as part of a plan to build a bicycle-friendly corridor connecting the University of Notre Dame with downtown South Bend on Friday, May 24, 2024.

What to know about paving

Repaving a street usually takes about three to five days, according to the city. Streets will close during working hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Watch for signs in your neighborhood announcing upcoming work.

The city will also do spot repairs on some brick streets, Horvath said.

Monitor paving progress with a map on the city's website at southbendin.gov/paving. Check the PCI scores of any city-owned street in South Bend at southbendin.gov/streetsplan.

A fresh asphalt surface will last about 15 years, Horvath said. Concrete lasts closer to 40 years.

"We definitely are moving in a good direction," he said, "but it's a constant battle, with things degrading quickly. And there's 1,200 lane miles of road that we gotta maintain."

South Bend's 2024 repaving list

28th Street from Hastings Street to Wall Street

30th Street from Wall Street to Mishawaka Avenue

30th Street from Pleasant Street to Northside Boulevard

35th Street from Oakcrest Drive to Marshall Avenue

Bendix Drive from Westmoor Street to Eclipse Place

Berkshire Drive from Gotham Drive to York Road

Bronson Street from Dead End to Sunnyside Avenue

Brookfield Street from Rupel Street to Werwinski Street

Bulla Street from Meade Street to Huey Street

Canton Street from Harwood Street to Cranston Street

Carlisle Street from Western Avenue to Dead End

Colfax Avenue from Ironwood Drive to Tuxedo Drive

Dover Drive from Woldhaven Drive to Ridgedale Road

Dubail Avenue from Phillipa Street to Olive Street

Edward Street from McPherson Street to Swygart Street

Fellows Street from Milton Street to Ewing Avenue

Hass Drive from Rose Street to Hepler Street

Hastings Street from 27th Street to 30th Street

Hill Street from Napoleon Street to Corby Boulevard

Hilltop Drive from Ridgedale Road to Hillsdale Road

Huffman Drive from Abshire Drive to Cul-De-Sac

Huron Street from Chicago Street to Lake Street

Irvington Street from Michigan Street to Carroll Street

Jamestown Court from Trenton Drive to Cul-de-sac

Johnson Street from Pershing Street to Hamilton Street

Kinyon Street from Portage Avenue to Kessler Boulevard

Lathrop Street from Beverly Place to Parkview Place

Lee Court N from Fairfax Drive to Cul-De-Sac

Lee Court S from Fairfax Drive to Cul-De-Sac

Longley Avenue from Goodland Avenue to Bendix Drive

Lou Ferraro Drive from Olive Street to Dead End

McKinley Highway from Frances Street to Eddy Street

McPherson Street from Edward Street to Indiana Avenue

Meade Street from Keller Street to Bergan Street

Meade Street from Eclipse Place to Orange Street

Miner Street from Arthur Street to Sunnyside Avenue

Miner Street from Sunnyside Avenue to Jacob Street

Musgrave Court from Cambridge Drive to Cul-De-Sac

Norwich Court from Gotham Drive to Cul-De-Sac

O’Brien Street from Linden Avenue to Dead End

Oak Leaf Court from Cul-De-Sac to Tomahawk Trail

Portsmouth Court from Boston Drive to Cul-de-sac

Reasor Street from Dead End to Widener Road

Riverside Drive from Leland Avenue to Angela Boulevard

St. Louis Boulevard from Colfax Avenue to Lasalle Avenue

Swanson Circle from Colfax Avenue to Colfax Avenue

Washington Street from 35th Street to Logan Street

Western Avenue from Olive Street to Walnut Street

Western Avenue from Albert Avenue to Falcon Street

Woodside Street from Erskine Boulevard to Miami Street

