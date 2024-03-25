How South Bend property owners can be paid for repairs to curbs, sidewalks and ADA ramps

Crews build new sidewalks downtown South Bend in 2016 as part of the city's Smart Streets initiative. After those improvements prompted residents of neighborhoods throughout the city to demand attention, the city has expanded its 2021 curb and sidewalk reimbursement program. Tribune File Photo/Santiago Flores

SOUTH BEND — The city will repay South Bend property owners for repairs to curbs, sidewalks and ADA curb ramps through its annual Curb and Sidewalk Reimbursement Program. Homeowners in three neighborhoods can get twice as much money back.

Before scheduling any work, homeowners and property owners must follow a six-step process at southbendin.gov/curbsidewalkprogram. The program involves obtaining an estimate from a contractor licensed with the Department of Public Works, sending the projected cost in an online application form to rowpermitsoffice@southbendin.gov, and emailing proof of completion by Nov. 8.

The program has spent all its allotted money in the past few years, so city officials encourage property owners to apply early.

To qualify for reimbursement, a homeowner or property owner must be within South Bend city limits. Under municipal code, the maintenance and repair of curbs and sidewalks is the responsibility of the abutting property owner.

Call 311 to verify whether a contractor is licensed with the city, or follow the link on The Tribune's website to see a full list of city-licensed contractors. The city will mail a reimbursement check within six weeks of a final post-construction inspection. The program ends Nov. 8.

How much is paid for curb and sidewalk repair program?

The reimbursement rates are:

Homeowners : $15 per linear foot of curb repaired. $20 per linear foot of sidewalk repaired. $950 per ADA ramp.

Homeowners in targeted areas : $30 per linear foot of curb repaired. $40 per linear foot of sidewalk repaired. $950 per ADA ramp.

Landlords, businesses, churches, schools, etc.: $7.50 per linear foot of curb repaired. $10 per linear foot of sidewalk repaired. $950 per ADA ramp.

Which South Bend homeowners are eligible for double the money?

Homeowners in three target areas will be reimbursed twice as much money. The three target areas are:

This rendering shows the portion of the Erskine Park neighborhood that's a target area for the city of South Bend's 2024 curb and sidewalk reimbursement program.

In the Erskine Park neighborhood. Eligible properties are between Michigan Street to the west and Miami Street to the east, and between Ewing Avenue to the north and Ireland Road to the south.

This rendering shows the portion of the LaSalle Park neighborhood that's a target area for the city of South Bend's 2024 curb and sidewalk reimbursement program.

In the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Eligible properties are between Lombardy Drive to the west and Meade Street to the east, and between Linden Avenue to the north and Western Avenue to the south.

This rendering shows the portion of the far West Side neighborhood that's a target area for the city of South Bend's 2024 curb and sidewalk reimbursement program.

In the far West Side neighborhood. Eligible properties are between Lombardy Drive to the west and Olive Street to the east, and between Western Avenue to the north and Sample Street to the south.

