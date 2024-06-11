South Bend police officer fires gun; person hospitalized; police release few details

Police lights

SOUTH BEND — One person was taken to the hospital after an incident in which a South Bend police officer discharged his firearm.

South Bend Police reported they were dispatched to a call near the intersection of Niles and Colfax avenues on June 11 around 6:40 a.m.

No officers were injured, police said.

Police have not released any more information about the case, including whether the hospitalized person was shot by the officer, what condition that person is in, or what the incident police were investigating was.

Due to an interlocal agreement, St. Joseph County Police and Mishawaka Police are handling the investigation. This is an ongoing and more information will be released when available.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend officer fires gun, someone hurt; police release few details