South Bend Police officer arrested and charged with two counts of child seduction

SOUTH BEND — A South Bend Police Department officer, Rico Butler, has been arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, South Bend Police announced Saturday night.

Butler was arrested and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail just after midnight on Saturday, March 2.

As a result of the investigation at this point, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office has charged Butler with two counts of child seduction, the press release said.

According to police, after the clerk’s office formally accepts the filing on Monday morning, the prosecutor’s office will release copies of the charges and affidavit, which will lay out the case in more detail.

The South Bend Police Department continues working with the prosecutor’s office and Special Victims Unit on this investigation.

Butler has been relieved of duty pending further criminal and internal investigations, the release said.

Butler was sworn in as an officer in December 2022.

South Bend Police said that all further inquiries regarding this case should be directed to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office and that the department has no further comment at this stage of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Prosecutors charge South Bend Police officer with child seduction