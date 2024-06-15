South Bend Police identify teen homicide victim in Friday evening shooting

SOUTH BEND — In a press release early Saturday evening, the South Bend Police Department identified Alyyus Enoexpettiford, 16, as the victim of a shooting Friday night in the 500 block of East Victoria Street.

His name and age had previously been withheld.

At around 5:45 p.m. Friday, June 14, South Bend Police were called to the scene on the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Alyyus, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday morning.

No other information has been released.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating this as a homicide, and it remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com to leave an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police release name and age of teen homicide victim