South Bend police detain person after Miami Hills Apartments shooting hospitalizes three

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting at Miami Hills Apartments that injured three people.

Police were called to the 3400 block of High Street about 12:20 a.m. on June 4 on a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for the treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that one person has been detained and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The South Bend police Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate, according to police.

