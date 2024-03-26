South Bend, Notre Dame to fund a major pedestrian route between downtown and campus

The Golden Dome of Notre Dame's Main Building shines in the sunlight on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014, at Notre Dame in South Bend. A new pedestrian and bicycling route aims to connect campus to downtown South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — The first phase of a major project to build a designated pedestrian and bicycling route between downtown South Bend and the University of Notre Dame's campus passed Tuesday.

The whole project, set to begin this April and finish this fall, will not only connect downtown to campus with protected bike lanes but will repave three key streets in the Northeast Neighborhood: Notre Dame Avenue, South Bend Avenue and Hill Street. During neighborhood planning meetings, city officials say, leaders and residents agreed it was essential to better connect downtown businesses with Notre Dame students and visitors.

"Residents want to use a trail and visitors want to use a trail, and there really wasn't anything existing right now," said Jitin Kain, deputy director of Public Works. "So this was a key reason."

The trail will run from a plaza on the corner of LaSalle Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to where Notre Dame Avenue, the road that leads north to the Golden Dome, intersects with Angela Boulevard. Pedestrians and cyclists can at that point continue to campus or connect to a new trail in the works, connecting Angela Boulevard to the East Bank Trail or the Coal Line Trail.

The entire project is projected to cost $11.5 million, with the funding split between three partners. South Bend taxpayers will pay $4.5 million while Notre Dame has committed $3.5 million and the Hotel-Motel Tax Board via Visit South Bend-Mishawaka, a local tourism agency, will give $3.5 million.

Along with adding new lighting and designing safer pedestrian crossings, city crews will also use the project to replace a water main running beneath the roads and install a new storm sewer.

The roughly $5.6 million plan approved by South Bend's Board of Public Works on Tuesday will pay for the first phase of construction on Notre Dame Avenue. Work on Notre Dame Avenue and South Bend Avenue is expected to finish by September, while repairs to Hill Street are to wrap up in October.

A rendering of the protected bicycle and pedestrian path along the north side of South Bend Avenue. A similar path is planned to run along Notre Dame Avenue and Hill Street in a trail connecting downtown South Bend and Notre Dame's campus.

The city says the three streets will be closed to through traffic during construction. Crews will work to limit obstacles to property access, but some restrictions are expected on the use of driveway approaches.

Jeff Jarnecke, executive director of South Bend-Mishawaka, said in a statement that the new trail will create a physical connection that strengthens the bond between leaders of South Bend and Notre Dame moving forward.

Notre Dame says it's bolstering its commitment to the city with recent moves to buy the historic South Bend Tribune building in downtown and to donate land in the Northeast Neighborhood, where housing prices have soared, to ensure some affordability remains.

The trail "will invite those on campus to enjoy the wonderful restaurants, shops, and experiences downtown," Jarnecke said, "while offering an obvious and engaging way for the visitors in downtown's 618 hotel rooms to more easily find their way to campus.”

The city has already laid the groundwork for the project with a renovation of LaSalle Avenue that finished last year and changes to one of the busiest intersections in the Northeast Neighborhood.

