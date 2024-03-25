South Bend Medical Foundation issues call for O+ and O- blood donations

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Medical Foundation is in immediate need of O+ and O- blood and is asking the public to donate.

Colleen Hahn, manager of blood donor recruitment and community awareness , said in a news release that although the need is not critical, the immediate need for O+ and O- donations is present.

Blood donors can give blood at the three SBMF locations at 3355 Douglas Road, at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend and on Rieth Boulevard in Goshen.

On Monday, there also are two blood drives going on: Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center, 200 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, from 2 to 6 p.m. and inside Memorial Hospital, 615 N. Michigan St., from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Other blood drives this week include the following:

• University of Notre Dame, Duncan Center, South Bend, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26.

• St. John Kanty, 7012 North 600 East, Rolling Prairie, 1 to 6 p.m. CDT March 26.

• Converge Community Church, 601 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, noon to 5 p.m. March 26.

• Blue Roof Church, 3084 Niles Road, St. Joseph, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26.

• Vineyard Community Church, 10121 N. Indiana 13, Syracuse, 1 to 5:30 p.m. March 26.

• The Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26.

• Thurston Woods, 307 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26.

• Indiana University South Bend, 1825 Northside Blvd., South Bend, noon to 5 p.m. March 27.

• Niles High School, 1441 Eagle St., Niles, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 26.

• Clay High School, 19131 Darden Road, South Bend, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27.

• Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave., LaPorte, 1 to 6 p.m. CDT March 27.

• Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27.

• Caretel Inns of St. Joseph, 3905 Lorraine Path, St. Joseph, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27.

• Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, noon to 6 p.m. March 27.

• Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship, 15510 County Road 22, Middlebury, noon to 6 p.m. March 28.

• Clayton Homes, 66700 Indiana 19, Wakarusa, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.

Blood donors are eligible to donate blood every 56 days. For information about blood donations, visit GiveBloodNow.com or call 574-234-1157.

