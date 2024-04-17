South Bend to demolish nearly 70-year-old Potawatomi Park pool, with no replacement plans

A view of the slide and pool deck Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Potawatomi Park pool in South Bend. The city plans to demolish the aging facility, which attracted nearly 7,000 visitors in 2021.

SOUTH BEND — After two summers in which the Potawatomi Park pool has been closed, city officials say they intend to demolish the structure as part of a broader effort to redevelop the surrounding park.

South Bend opened the municipal pool at Potawatomi Park in 1955. The 69-year-old facility has attracted thousands of guests almost every summer since then.

But the city closed the pool in 2022 after its crumbling concrete foundation leaked water. Now, with the release of a new River Park neighborhood draft plan, South Bend Mayor James Mueller told The Tribune the city will demolish the pool without immediate plans for a replacement in that area.

"It's so gone beyond the state of repair that there was no question that we would have to start over and get rid of the pool," Mueller said. "But then the question is: What's next?"

A circa-1960 picture postcard of the pool at Potawatomi Park in South Bend. The park, at 2000 Wall St., between Greenlawn Avenue and Ironwood Drive, is also home to flowers and plants in the Muessel-Ellison Conservatory.

The city recently won a federal grant that kickstarts a $15 million plan to build a public swimming pool in place of the Kennedy Park water playground by 2026. But a leader of the River Park Neighborhood Association lamented that those plans concern a neighborhood that's all the way across town.

DeAndre Barton, 22, said he spent long summer days at the Potawatomi pool growing up in the River Park neighborhood, on South Bend's east side. Though one of the city's eight splash pads remains at the park to cool down young kids, Barton worries the area will lose visitors without a pool.

"I would go to the pool and I know of people who have gone there. It's the only pool that they live close to," said Barton, an Indiana University South Bend student who's the new president of the River Park Neighborhood Association. "They have no other option to go anywhere else to swim."

The only aquatics facility city planners mention in the River Park neighborhood plan is a "nature-themed" play area, perhaps a creek that gently winds through a portion of Potawatomi Park. Kids at a proposed new playground nearby could splash through or dip their feet in the water, the plan suggests.

Other issues city planners noted in the neighborhood plan are the underused Potawatomi Conservatories, a set of three indoor greenhouses and botanical gardens just south of Potawatomi Park, and the vacant lots on the neighborhood's main thoroughfare, Mishawaka Avenue.

The city views Potawatomi Park as a regional destination that should be enhanced with a new formal entrance off 20th Street and a better system of walking trails connecting the conservatories with the Potawatomi Zoo and other amenities.

Mueller said a new pool or aquatics facility in Potawatomi Park isn't out of the question, but it's unclear how it would be funded.

The Kennedy Park project wouldn't be happening without half of its funding coming from the National Park Service's Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership, he said. Mueller said Potawatomi Park is ineligible for such a grant, which is reserved for lower-income communities where residents lack access to outdoor recreation.

Potawatomi Park is "a premier park in our parks system now," Mueller said, "and we're going to be making major upgrades to ensure it continues to be an attraction not just for the neighborhood but beyond."

Sharon McBride, who represents River Park as the 3rd District South Bend Common Council member, said a new pool in that neighborhood would be ideal. But whether it's physically and financially possible remains to be seen, she said.

"At this time, I just hope we come up with a viable solution that everyone can enjoy," McBride said.

The city will present the River Park neighborhood plan at the River Park library branch, at 2022 E. Mishawaka Ave., on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. City staff will summarize the plan in presentations at noon and 6 p.m., and residents can share feedback throughout the day.

An event the next day at the library will focus on plans for Potawatomi Park. The Common Council plans to vote on the neighborhood plan in June.

Where else can I swim?

Two kids exit the pool at Potawatomi Park in South Bend. Nearly 7,000 visitors went to the pool in 2021, according to the city.

The city of South Bend does offer some opportunities for residents to swim indoors. Until May 20, you can pay $3 to swim at Clay High School on Monday evenings from 7-9 p.m. Until May 9, aqua aerobics take place at Clay on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:15-8 p.m.

From June 17 to Aug. 8, the city will host 45-minute aqua aerobics sessions at Adams High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. The city is looking to add public swimming sessions at Adams High School this summer, according to Macey Hanna, director of recreational experience for South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts.

Residents can also learn to swim at Riley High School in classes held four days a week during three sessions: June 10-21, June 24 to July 11 and July 15-25.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, residents can go to the Kennedy Park water playground. Its pool area is up to 18 inches deep and geared toward young children. A city commission recently voted to charge $2 for children ages 0-2, who previously swam free at Kennedy Park.

The city offers splash pads are at the following eight parks:

Southeast Park

Coquillard Park

LaSalle Park

O'Brien Park

Pulaski Park

Potawatomi Park

Fremont Park

Howard Park

Email South Bend Tribune city reporter Jordan Smith at JTsmith@gannett.com. Follow him on X: @jordantsmith09

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend to demolish Potawatomi Park public swimming pool