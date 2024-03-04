South Bend cop accused of sex abuse has bond set at $3K, ordered to avoid contact with girl

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police officer charged with child seduction of a student at the school he worked for part-time in Mishawaka made his initial court appearance on Monday.

Rico E. Butler was charged on March 2 with two counts of child seduction. Indiana law defines child seduction as when a person who is in a position of trust — such as a teacher, coach, pastor or law enforcement officer — has sexual relations with a child at least four years younger who was entrusted to their care.

That law enables prosecutors to charge people criminally for sexual abuse of children who are 16 or 17, older than Indiana's age of consent but not yet adults and are entrusted to that person.

According to county prosecutors, Butler told police he works part time at a Mishawaka school as a school security officer and basketball coach, where the 17-year-old he's accused of seducing attends.

Court documents detail prosecutors' claims of Butler's alleged sexual relationship, in which a tipster told investigators the relationship dates back to September 2023, when Butler and a female student had intercourse in a classroom and he later bought her "Plan B" birth control.

During the arraignment, Butler was given two points in a pre-trial risk assessment, based on the nature of his alleged offenses, placing him on a moderate bond schedule. Butler's counsel, Michael J. Tuszynski, asked for the bond to be placed at $2,500, while the state asked for $5,000. Because he had no past criminal history and was not identified as a flight risk, Butler's bond was set at $3,000 cash to be paid by April 29, under several stipulations including attending meetings as directed and not leaving the jurisdiction.

Additionally, Butler was issued a no contact order. He must not contact the victim in person, by phone, by letter or through an intermediary. He also must not visit a location she could possibly visit.

His next court date is scheduled for April 15 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Stephanie E. Steele in the St. Joseph County Superior Court.

The South Bend Police Department continues to work with the prosecutor’s office and Special Victims Unit on this investigation.

Butler, a sworn officer since 2022, has been relieved of duty pending further criminal and internal investigations, a police press release said.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend cop accused of sex abuse has bond set, ordered to avoid girl