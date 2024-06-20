South Beach Road in Port Washington will soon also be known as 'Flamingo Day Drive'

Although the flamingos that spent some time on a Port Washington beach have long since moved on, the rare event that attracted birders and other nature enthusiasts to the city will be commemorated in a unique way.

South Beach Road, the short road which leads from South Wisconsin Street to South Beach, is going to be given the honorary title of Flamingo Day Drive.

The road will gain the honorary name in remembrance of the September 2023 sighting of five American flamingos that landed on South Beach. It was the first Wisconsin sighting of American flamingos in the state's history.

Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke announced the addition to South Beach Road's name in a Facebook post on June 19.

According to Port Washington City Clerk Susan Westerbeke, the mayor requested the city's Street Department create the honorary street sign "Flamingo Day Drive" to add below the existing sign for South Beach Road.

South Beach Road's name will not be changed, just added to.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Road in Port Washington to get honorary title of 'Flamingo Day Drive'