South Augusta area sees shooting Friday on Windsor Spring Road, two injured

Augusta authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred late last week.

Richmond County sheriff's Sgt. John Perry reported that at 7:12 p.m. Friday deputies responded to the 3600 block of Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah in reference to a shooting. Two individuals were found with gunshot wounds. It was later confirmed that the initial incident was on the 4200 block and the two drove themselves to where deputies found them.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. No information has been released regarding their identities or current health condition.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two shot Friday on Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah, south Augusta