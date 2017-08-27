South Africans who forced man into coffin convicted of attempted murder

Kathy: The American Democratic Party followed Barack Obama over the cliff of insanity . Obama was clearly Anti American ,,, immediately apologizing to every available Islamic Country about America's sins of the past . Obama was wrong on every single position he took . Obama accomplished his #1 goal ,, to divide this country and pit Americans against Americans,, and he believed he could import enough Illegals to the Democratic Party . People who are Democrats truly cannot conduct rational thought --- it is always about " Hating Something " ! Tell me Black Lives Matter , Occupy Wall Street , Black Panthers , Crime Gangs , New One World Government , Environmental Groups ,,,, Transgenders , Gays, Blacks and so many other Obama partition groups ,, are not Haters? So fast forward to post Obama charma ,,, the Blacks in Baltimore destroy the oldest Christopher Columbus Statute in America , Destroy every Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson Statue they can , threaten the Jefferson Memorial Statue, Threaten the Abe Lincoln Statue,,, plan on Marching against George Washington - Jefferson - Franklin - any founder of our great country who risked their lives for freeing America from a tyrannical ruling British Government ,, and you honestly think the Liberal Democrats have not gone over a cliff of Insanity ? THEY HATE EVERYTHING IN AMERICAN HISTORY ! What do they stand for ? One Thing --- Big Government Control of every facet and area of American Life ! And Obama Care in it's failure ,,, is the symbol of the Democratic Party ... Pathetic !